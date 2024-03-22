Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 32,017 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $887,831.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,116.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.1 %
GO stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grocery Outlet
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Implodes Post Earnings, Guidance Muted
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.