Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 32,017 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $887,831.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,116.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.1 %

GO stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

