Grin Market Capitalization Hits $5.86 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $212,255.97 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,597.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.26 or 0.00652950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00130964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00210778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

