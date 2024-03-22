Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $65.99. 5,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,291. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on GEF

Institutional Trading of Greif

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Greif by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.