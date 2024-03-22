Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 319,786 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

