Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.