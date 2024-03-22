Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $60.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

GMED stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $95,537,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

