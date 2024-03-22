Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

