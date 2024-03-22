Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $89.59. Approximately 146,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 707,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock worth $22,108,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.