Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

GBCI stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.