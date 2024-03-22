GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $4,139,250.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $23,681,600.00.

GTLB stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 23.9% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after buying an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

