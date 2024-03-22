Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 947,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,881,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.