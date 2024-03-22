Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

