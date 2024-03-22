GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 285,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 140,032 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GH Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in GH Research by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

