George T. Hendren Sells 10,554 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 271,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

