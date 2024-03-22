General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.78 and last traded at $174.27. Approximately 1,285,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,916,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

