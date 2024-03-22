GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.