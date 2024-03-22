GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

