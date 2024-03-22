GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $8.37

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.18. GDS shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 422,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.