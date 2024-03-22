Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 2.8%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 86,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 292,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

