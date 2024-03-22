Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.45

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 225383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $562.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Condire Management LP grew its position in Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Stories

