GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

