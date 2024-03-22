Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 742 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

