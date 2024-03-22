Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

