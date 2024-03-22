Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 33,057 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

