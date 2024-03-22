Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383,228 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TFC opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.