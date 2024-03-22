Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 14,530 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,054 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

