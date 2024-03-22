Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.