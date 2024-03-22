Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $21.42 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.