Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.18 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

