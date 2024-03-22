Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $107.88 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

