Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 76,162 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $59.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.