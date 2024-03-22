Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 6,496 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

