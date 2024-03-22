Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 26,687 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 437.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.