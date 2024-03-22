Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 16,324 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

