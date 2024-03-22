FY2028 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Cut by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE CPG opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.