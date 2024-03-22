FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Pure Storage, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.90, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

