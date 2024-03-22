FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

TSE:OLA opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.61.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. Insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

