FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

