FY2024 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

