FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman David W. Pijor Sells 1,273 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,263.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,709.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of FVCB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
