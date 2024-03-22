FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman David W. Pijor Sells 1,273 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,263.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,709.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 308,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

