Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.26

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 5450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 150.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 187,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

