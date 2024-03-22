Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 13,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forafric Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

