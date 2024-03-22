Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $23.66

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $24.75. Foot Locker shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 1,635,748 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

