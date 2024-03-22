Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.30, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,837.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,837.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

