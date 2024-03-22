Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $469,280.79 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,837.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60.

FLYW opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.30, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after buying an additional 243,523 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

