Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.30% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

FLNC opened at $16.02 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.55.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.