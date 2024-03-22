Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

