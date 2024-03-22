Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 27th

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASET opened at $30.76 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 50.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.