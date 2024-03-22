Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.0 million-$846.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.0 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day moving average is $184.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.