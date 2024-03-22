First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:FYT opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

