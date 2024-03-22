First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:FCT opened at $10.34 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
