First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.34 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

